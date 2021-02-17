‘Reminder of our own mortality’: Ash Wednesday takes on new meaning in light of pandemic

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 26: Ramon Mendez receives ashes in front of St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral on Ash Wednesday on February 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The deans of the cathedral impose ashes on pedestrians who do not wish to or are unable to attend a church service. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent and involves the placing ashes on the foreheads of Christian believers as a sign of repentance which occurs 40 days, excluding Sundays, before Easter. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(ABC4) – With virtual worship services and a snowstorm, Ash Wednesday will likely be observed a little differently this year by Utah’s Episcopalian population.

Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of the season of Lent, which lasts up until Easter. During Lent, “we walk with Jesus as he makes his way to cross for our sakes. We try to clear out those things in our life which separate us form God,” The Right Reverend Scott Hayashi, Bishop of the Episcopalian Diocese of Utah, tells ABC4.

The Right Reverend Scott B. Hayashi. Courtesy: Episcopal Diocese of Utah

A common tradition on Ash Wednesday is for observers to have ashes imposed on their foreheads in the sign of the cross. This is usually done by a priest following a service.

Ashes are a sign of repentance and penitence, Bishop Hayashi says. He cites a story in the Old Testament where Jonah went to Nineveh and people put on sack cloth and ashes as a sign of their repentance.

However, rather than traveling to a church, observers may choose to worship differently this year.

Though ashes can be imposed on the forehead in the sign of the cross, they can also be sprinkled on the forehead, and you don’t need a priest to do that, Bishop Hayashi says. The service could be conducted by a deacon or even a layperson.

Caution, cancelations mark Ash Wednesday in time of virus

“I’ve told people in the Diocese of Utah, if they are concerned about coming to the church after a virtual service to receive the ashes, they could burn some wood or some straw and make their own ashes, say the prayer, and impose the ashes upon themselves and members of the household,” Bishop Hayashi states.

In fact, receiving the ashes is not mandatory, but simply an invitation for those who would like to participate, he adds. Given the weather this year, Bishop Hayashi says many people may choose to stay home rather than driving to the church following virtual worship services.

In fact, the worship service itself is also an important part of the day.

“The whole service itself is one of reflection and repentance and a reminder of our own mortality. And so the psalms are read and chanted back and forth, and so when you have that, it’s a very quiet sort of service, reflective service,” Bishop Hayashi says. “And I think that is one of the things that people really enjoy about the service. It’s quiet, and I think a person can meditate and pray and connect deeply within himself or herself along with others.”

The Very Reverend Tyler Doherty conducts Ash Wednesday service via Zoom from St. Mark’s Cathedral. Courtesy: Episcopal Diocese of Utah

He says that when ashes are imposed on someone’s forehead, the statement is read that you are dust and to dust you shall return.

“I think that’s a good reminder to all of us that this life is transitory, and certainly with the pandemic, we’ve been reminded of our mortality when we’ve had 470,000 people or more die. I think it’s a good reminder to say cherish the moments that you have,” Bishop Hayashi adds.

In many ways, Ash Wednesday is a unifying holiday.

Top 10 things given up for Lent

“It joins us together in our common humanity as we understand our own mortality and understand that the celebration is meant to draw us closer to one another and to God.”

“All people are invited to the observance of the holy season of Lent. if they’re not Christians then they can still enter into a period of reflection, and I think that the time in which we find our selves living, with the upheavals we’ve had in our nation politically and with the pandemic in so many other ways, it’s a good time just to stop and think about that,” Bishop Hayashi says. “And to look upon our fellow human beings, regardless of whether or not we agree with them or disagree with them, and see in that the common humanity that we share.”

Often seen as a time of suffering or sacrifice, Lent should be seen as a joyful time.

“As strange as it might seem, Lent can be and should be seen as a joyful season because anything that brings us closer to God should be joyful,” he says. Rather, it can be seen as an opportunity to develop self discipline in some way or take on a project.

Pope cancels visit with Rome priests for ‘slight’ illness

“I think if it as taking something on- the discipline of prayer or reflection or taking something on like helping in a food bank,” Bishop Hayashi states. “In that then, we help each other, and I think that’s joyful. Joyful doesn’t mean jumping up and down shouting yay, but that deep sense of connectedness that we can find if we just take that time and draw closer to God.”

Bishop Hayashi says that the events of the past year has brought people the opportunity, whether they wanted it or not, to slow down, which has in some cases brought them closer to God. After the difficult year, asking people to sacrifice more seems like a bit much.

“I would say frankly that for nearly a year, almost the whole year now I think people have been making plenty of sacrifices…,” he says. “And maybe then they just take on the time to reflect upon the sacrifices they have made, what they have learned during this period of time, and to pray that this time will come to an end quickly.”