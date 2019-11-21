President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints completes Southeast Asia Ministry in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia- (ABC4 News) – President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints finished his ministry visit to Southeast Asia Thursday in Indonesia.

“May I express, on behalf of the leadership of the Church, our heartfelt gratitude for the faithfulness of Church members here in Indonesia,” said President Nelson.

President Nelson spoke to members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at a devotional in the Ritz-Carlton hotel, which was broadcast to congregations across Indonesia.

According to a press release, during the devotional, President Nelson invited church members to prepare for the building of a temple in the area.

“Maybe some of you have wondered if President Nelson is going to say anything about a temple in Indonesia,” he said. “You will determine when that happens.”

Indonesia was the fourth stop that President Nelson made on his ministry. He also met with government leaders and members in Vietnam, Cambodia, and Singapore.

While in Indonesia, President Nelson expressed appreciation for the church members’ pledge to complete 5,000 hours of community service. This service included projects like feeding the hungry, beautifying the community, and participating in blood drives.

