President Nelson shares a special message of gratitude

Utah (ABC4 News) — Friday, global faith leader Russell M. Nelson, President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints shared a special message of gratitude.

During the message, President Nelson offered a prayer of gratitude and invited everyone, everywhere, to do two things to help heal our fractured relationships and communities:

Turn social media into your own gratitude journal for the next seven days, using #GiveThanks Say a prayer of thanks

During the massage, President Nelson expressed his own gratitude for the scientists and researchers who are developing a vaccine for COVID-19. President Nelson is a former pioneering cardiovascular and thoracic surgeon.

“There is no medication or operation that can fix the many spiritual woes and maladies that we face,” President Nelson said. “There is, however, a remedy—one that may seem surprising—because it flies in the face of our natural intuitions. Nevertheless, its effects have been validated by scientists as well as men and women of faith. I am referring to the healing power of gratitude.”

Watch full message below:

Visit GiveThanks.ChurchofJesusChrist.org to learn more.