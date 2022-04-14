(ABC4) – President Russell M. Nelson is now the oldest President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Today the prophet is 97 years, seven months and six days which surpasses the age of previous president Gordon B. Hinckley.

Gordon B. Hinckley served as prophet of the church from 1995 until his death in 2008. Russell M. Nelson has served as prophet since Jan. 14, 2018 and served for 34 years in the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

While President Nelson is 97, he certainly does not show his age. His family has remarked on Nelson’s multiple ski trips where he has been seen on black diamond runs. His colleagues have also remarked on his impressive energy saying,

“Talk about someone who doesn’t look or act like his age,” Elder Holland said. “No one talks around here about age or how old we feel, how creaky our bones are.”

He is most well known for his long and esteemed medical career as a heart surgeon. He graduated from medical school top of his class at just age 22. Helping pioneer an artificial heart-lung machine was just one of his many accomplishments of his career.

The Church’s full press release can be found here.