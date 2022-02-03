PHOTOS: Temple square renovation projects continue into their third year

Religion

by: Kiah Armstrong

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Church of Latter-Day Saints has provided some updates on its Temple Square Renovation project.

The renovation is now in its third year and for the first two years, two tower cranes were erected on the north and south sides of the temple. Both cranes have been used for several purposes such as removing stones from the walls and towers.

The stones will be cleaned and repaired, and then replaced in their original locations. 

The cranes have also been used to lift materials for workers into and around the temple. A third crane was used to lift the new roof trusses.

Current work on the Church Office Building plaza involves waterproofing the repaired concrete surface and installing large Styrofoam blocks under the landscaped areas, a church spokesperson says.

“The blocks help reduce the load on the existing concrete deck. When completed near the end of 2022, the plaza will also host flags from various nations around the world and new landscaping,” a press release states.

Here are some photos of the current renovation:

Photos are courtesy of the Church of Latter-Day Saints

  • Renovation crews excavate in front of the east towers of the Salt Lake Temple in preparation for a concrete pad that will support equipment necessary in the jack and bore process, Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2022.
  • A crew member fills the surface of the Church Office Building plaza with soil and tamps it down to ensure an even surface for the pavement, Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2022.
  • A large rotating brush attached to the “broom” machine cleans debris from the surface of the Church Office Building plaza so that it can be repaired with new concrete, Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2022.
  • Little remains of the North Visitors’ Center after its demolition during the Temple Square renovation project, Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2022.
  • Workers prepare for a large concrete pour to create the foundation for the temple’s new three-level north addition, Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2022.
  • White Styrofoam blocks used to reduce the weight of the soil on the concrete deck of the Church Office Building plaza are visible from the east side of the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2022.
  • The area where the second large concrete pour was completed as part of the Temple Square renovation project, Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2022.
  • A hydroblaster, or “concrete lawnmower,” removes damaged concrete to a depth of 2 to 2.5 inches from the Church Office Building plaza on Temple Square, Salt Lake City, Utah, January 2022.

