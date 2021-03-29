Over a dozen Utah temples to enter new phase of reopening in April

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly 20 Utah temples will move into a new phase of reopening, according to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Church says temples have been reopening since May 2020 “in a cautious, careful way, in four phases and based on local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Temples in Phases 1-3 are operating on a limited basis with precautions in place.

In a Monday update to its list of temples reopening, the Church listed eight Utah locations on its list of 17 beginning Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021.

Under Phase 2-B, the Church says temples can perform all temple ordinances for living individuals; maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations; and open the temple baptistry to small groups.

Here is a list of the 17 temples entering Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021, according to the Church:

Boise Idaho Temple

Bountiful Utah Temple

Brigham City Utah Temple

Draper Utah Temple

Jordan River Utah Temple

Logan Utah Temple

London England Temple

Meridian Idaho Temple

Monticello Utah Temple

Ogden Utah Temple

Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

Preston England Temple

Reno Nevada Temple

Snowflake Arizona Temple

Star Valley Wyoming Temple

The Gila Valley Arizona Temple

Tucson Arizona Temple

On April 26, 2021, 23 temples will begin Phase 2-B:

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple

Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple

Billings Montana Temple

Bismarck North Dakota Temple

Cedar City Utah Temple

Cochabamba Bolivia Temple

Columbia River Washington Temple

Gilbert Arizona Temple

Las Vegas Nevada Temple

Manti Utah Temple

Memphis Tennessee Temple

Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple

Nashville Tennessee Temple

Payson Utah Temple

Phoenix Arizona Temple

Provo City Center Temple

Provo Utah Temple

Spokane Washington Temple

St. Louis Missouri Temple

Toronto Ontario Temple

Vernal Utah Temple

Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple

While there are over two dozen temples in Phase 3, the Church reports no temples are in Phase 4.

Two Utah temples remain closed at this time – Salt Lake and St. George.

The Church expects its upcoming Annual General Conference to reach more people than ever before.