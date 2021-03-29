Over a dozen Utah temples to enter new phase of reopening in April

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Nearly 20 Utah temples will move into a new phase of reopening, according to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The Church says temples have been reopening since May 2020 “in a cautious, careful way, in four phases and based on local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Temples in Phases 1-3 are operating on a limited basis with precautions in place.
In a Monday update to its list of temples reopening, the Church listed eight Utah locations on its list of 17 beginning Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021.
Under Phase 2-B, the Church says temples can perform all temple ordinances for living individuals; maintain closure of patron housing, clothing, and cafeteria operations; and open the temple baptistry to small groups.
Here is a list of the 17 temples entering Phase 2-B on April 12, 2021, according to the Church:
- Boise Idaho Temple
- Bountiful Utah Temple
- Brigham City Utah Temple
- Draper Utah Temple
- Jordan River Utah Temple
- Logan Utah Temple
- London England Temple
- Meridian Idaho Temple
- Monticello Utah Temple
- Ogden Utah Temple
- Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple
- Preston England Temple
- Reno Nevada Temple
- Snowflake Arizona Temple
- Star Valley Wyoming Temple
- The Gila Valley Arizona Temple
- Tucson Arizona Temple
On April 26, 2021, 23 temples will begin Phase 2-B:
- Albuquerque New Mexico Temple
- Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple
- Billings Montana Temple
- Bismarck North Dakota Temple
- Cedar City Utah Temple
- Cochabamba Bolivia Temple
- Columbia River Washington Temple
- Gilbert Arizona Temple
- Las Vegas Nevada Temple
- Manti Utah Temple
- Memphis Tennessee Temple
- Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple
- Nashville Tennessee Temple
- Payson Utah Temple
- Phoenix Arizona Temple
- Provo City Center Temple
- Provo Utah Temple
- Spokane Washington Temple
- St. Louis Missouri Temple
- Toronto Ontario Temple
- Vernal Utah Temple
- Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple
While there are over two dozen temples in Phase 3, the Church reports no temples are in Phase 4.
Two Utah temples remain closed at this time – Salt Lake and St. George.
The Church expects its upcoming Annual General Conference to reach more people than ever before.