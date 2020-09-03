Orem temple groundbreaking ceremony

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the Orem Utah Temple.

The temple was announced in October 2019 by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

Plans include a three-story temple of about 70,000 square feet with a center spire, a 20,000-square-foot meeting house is to be constructed on the temple site as well.