Orem temple groundbreaking ceremony

OREM, Utah (ABC4 News) — According to officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, on Saturday, September 5, 2020, there will be a groundbreaking ceremony for the Orem Utah Temple.
The temple was announced in October 2019 by Church President Russell M. Nelson.
Plans include a three-story temple of about 70,000 square feet with a center spire, a 20,000-square-foot meeting house is to be constructed on the temple site as well.
