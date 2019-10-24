Orchestra on Temple Square celebrating 20 years this weekend

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- The Orchestra at Temple Square is celebrating its 20th-anniversary concert this weekend.

The event is Friday and Saturday in the Salt Lake Tabernacle at 50 West North Temple at 7:30 p.m.

The program will include a new work celebrating the Orchestra’s anniversary by composer Nathan Hofheins and Beethoven’s acclaimed Piano Concerto no. 5 in E Flat Major (“Emperor”), op.73, featuring pianist Stephen Beus, winner of the 2006 Gina Bachauer International Piano Competition and graduate of The Julliard School. Dr. Beus is currently an assistant professor on the piano faculty at Brigham Young University. The concert will conclude with Tchaikovsky Symphony no. 4 in F Minor, op. 36.

Igor Gruppman will be conducting. Gruppman was the Orchestra’s concertmaster at the inaugural concert in 1999 and was named conductor of the Orchestra in 2003.

The Orchestra at Temple Square was formed in 1999 by leaders of The Church.

