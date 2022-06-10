YORBA LINDA, Calif. (ABC4) – Official renderings have been released for the new LDS temple in California on Friday.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints first announced plans for the Yorba Linda temple back in April 2021. This addition will be the state’s ninth temple.

Church officials say the groundbreaking took place on June 4 with an official groundbreaking ceremony set to take place on June 18 with Elder Mark A. Bragg of the Quorum of the Seventy set to preside.

The newly-released rendering shows a redesigned spire that has been lowered and moved from the building’s center to above the front entrance.

(Courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(Courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

The new temple will be built on a 5.4-acre site located at the intersection of Bastanchury Road and Osmond Street in Yorba Linda. The single-story structure will span about 30,000 square feet.

California is home to around 750,000 Latter-day Saints in over 1,200 congregations.

This will be California’s ninth temple, following the Fresno, Los Angeles, Newport Beach, Oakland, Redlands, Sacramento and San Diego California Temples. The Feather River California Temple is under construction.