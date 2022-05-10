SANPETE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A new LDS temple is celebrating its groundbreaking in Ephraim this summer.

The new temple will be located at the intersection of 200 North and 400 East and will officially break ground on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the Ephraim Temple back in May 2021. The new location will be the 27th temple in Utah that’s currently in operation, under construction or under renovation at this time.

Ephraim Temple (Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

(Courtesy of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Over 31,000 Latter-day Saints will be served by the new temple, church officials say. Earlier this month, the Lindon temple officially broke ground as well.

The groundbreaking and site dedication will be presided by Elder Walter F. Gonzalez of the Quorum of the Seventy.

Church officials say the structure will boast 39,000 square feet spanning three stories high. The building’s exterior will feature two attached end towers and will sit on a 9.16-acre site. There will be four instruction rooms, three sealing rooms and one baptistry.

The new temple will be the second to be built in Sanpete County, joining the Manti Utah Temple built in 1888. Both temples will be located within the boundaries of nearby Manti High School.