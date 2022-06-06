BURLEY, Idaho (ABC4) – Church officials gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of a brand new temple in Idaho over the weekend.

Officials from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints broke ground on the Burley, Idaho temple on Saturday morning, marking the state’s seventh temple.

Elder Brent H. Nielson of the Presidency of the Seventy presided at the groundbreaking ceremony. Nielsen noted the special connection he felt over dedicating a temple in the town where he was born and raised.

“It was just a few hundred yards from here where I learned to . . . love and enjoy life and the wonderful abundance that the Lord has blessed all who reside in this beautiful Magic Valley,” said Nielson.

The Burley temple was first announced in April 2021 by Church President Russell M. Nelson. It will be located at 40 South and 150 East on a 10.1-acre piece of farmland, just west of the Snake River and Highway 81.

The two-story structure will boast 38,600 square feet spanning three stories high. There will be four instruction rooms, three sealing rooms, and one baptistry. The building’s exterior will feature a single attached end spire

During the April 2022 General Conference, church officials announced 17 new temples will be built in the near future across the world. Eight temples alone will be located in the United States.