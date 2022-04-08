SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has opened a new meeting house in Salt Lake and it’s the third-tallest building in the city.

Located just a block from Temple Square, the building will serve as a meetinghouse for Latter-day Saints and as a commercial office tower.

Construction on the building started in April 2019 and will be open to the public starting Saturday, April 9, 2022.

This new building stands at 395 feet and is 39,000 square feet. It will be located at the base of the new office tower 95 State.

This location has a rich history for Latter-day Saints. The original structure, known as the Social Hall, was built in 1852 under the direction of Church President Brigham Young. The Social Hall remained a popular location for events until about 1922.

Church leaders have now given the new building the name the Social Hall Avenue Meetinghouse. Located at 110 East Social Hall Avenue.

“This downtown block has always really been a place of gathering, a place of community,” said Emily Utt, curator of the Church History Department. “It’s kind of exciting that there’s now a new building almost on the exact same site that is a place of gathering.”

The meetinghouse will feature two chapels which will serve six different congregations every Sunday. The development also includes a roof terrace, which can be used by office tenants during the day and Church groups in the evenings.

A public open house will be held at the Church meetinghouse on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The dedication is scheduled for Sunday, April 10, and will be conducted by Elder Kevin W. Pearson, Utah Area president.

To see the full press release and Church announcements, click here