Nails over 100 years old found during Salt Lake Temple renovations

(ABC4) – Crews renovating the Salt Lake Temple have stumbled upon some pieces of metal dating back to the late 1800s.

The temple in Utah’s capital city was completed in 1893. Now, 128 years later, several square-headed nails used to originally construct the temple have been found, and they hardly show their age.

In this photo shared by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, four can be seen, with two still straight as a nail, pun intended.

The Church says the longest nails are six inches in length.

Less than two years ago, the Church announced plans to renovate the temple, saying work would include replacing the historic building’s aging mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems, as well as a significant seismic upgrade to help the building withstand a large-magnitude earthquake.

The Church recently announced changes to the renovations after they “felt the Lord’s hand guiding us in modifying several aspects of the renovation.”

As of early May 2020, crews have reached the end of a new 180-foot-long tunnel beneath North Temple Street. The tunnel, massive in size, will connect the Conference Center parking lot to the new underground temple entrance.

The Church shared these photos of the tunnel:

Scaffolding is now being placed on the west and north sides of the temple. The south side is already blanketed in scaffolding, which will eventually surround the entire structure.

The Church says crews are removing rows and rows of stone from the temple walls for repair and cleaning. Each of these stones is carefully labeled and will return to its original spots.

The below photo, showing the progress of the excavation on the north side of the temple, was also shared by the Church on Thursday. You can see the tunnel on the far left. In the center, crews are preparing for the tower crane which will be used for further renovations.

Earlier this month, Church President Russell M. Nelson announced a new temple will be constructed in Ephraim, Utah.