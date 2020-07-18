‘Music and the Spoken Word’ celebrates 90 years of broadcasts with special performance

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A milestone for the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square; their flagship broadcast ‘Music and the Spoken Word’ has been on radio airwaves for more than 90 years. To commemorate the occasion, the choir will hold a virtual concert Saturday night of past musical performances.

Every Sunday morning since 1929 the Choir and Orchestra have delivered 30 minutes of choral pieces meant to bring joy, and short messages meant to inspire.

Mack Wilberg is the current choir Director; he said, “As far as we know, it’s the longest continuous network broadcast in the world.”

He explained that though the broadcast has had to draw on past performances during the pandemic, the music has stayed constant. “What’s stuck me is that in looking for material to use, because we are not able to perform live, that the material that we’ve done in the past perfectly fits the times that we’re in now, and that is to bring joy comfort, and yes joy.”

In it’s 90 years, the Choir and Orchestra sang through the Great Depression, Pearl Harbor, war after war after war, 9-11, and more. They say the choir was prepared to bring Music and the Spoke Word even through a pandemic.

Find all of the details on the Saturday night concert on the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square’s website.