Missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints killed in car crash

A missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints was killed in a car crash in the Dominican Republic Saturday.

Daniel Woodruff, spokesman for the Church said Elder Emmanuel Ramírez Díaz, 20, had been serving since April 2018.

Two other Elders in the car at the time were injured Woodruff said. They are currently receiving medical treatment.

Elder Díaz was from Ectepec, Mexico.

“We express our deepest sympathies to the family and loved ones of Elder Ramírez who have witnessed his valuable contribution among those whose lives he touched. May the Lord give them comfort and strength at this difficult time. We pray sincerely for Elder Oliveira and Elder Tovar as they recover, and the Church is working to ensure they receive the best care available,” a statement from the Church read.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

What others are reading: