Missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dies in car crash

A senior missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died after a car crash on Christmas Day.

Daniel Woodruff, an official spokesman for the Church said said Elder Craig L. Meyocks, 66 and his wife had been serving in the Illinois Nauvoo Mission since March 2019.

Sister Meyocks was injured in the crash as well, but is expected to recover.

The couple is from Dammeron Valley, Utah.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the Meyocks family and their loved ones and pray they will feel peace and support, particularly at this time of year. We also pray for the other individuals involved in this accident,” Woodruff said.

What others are clicking on: