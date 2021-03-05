Missionary drowns in El Salvador

(ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced that a missionary serving in his home country of El Salvador has passed away.

Church spokesman, Sam Penrod releases the following statement:

“With great sadness, we share news of the death of a young missionary serving in the El Salvador San Salvador West/Belize Mission. Elder Fernando Antonio Ramos Garcia, age 21 from Juayua, El Salvador, died on Wednesday after drowning in a river in the municipality of Nahulingo, Sonsonate. His body was recovered this morning. Elder Ramos had been serving since March of 2020. Our sincerest condolences and prayers are with Elder Ramos’s family and loved ones as they remember his life and mourn his passing. We pray they will feel the love of our Heavenly Father at this tragic time.”