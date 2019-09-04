Mission President for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dies

A mission president for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died.

Church officials say Bradley Wayne Kirk was president of the Philippines Naga Mission.

Kirk had a stroke at home early Monday morning and died Wednesday.

He was 61 years old.

He and his wife Shirley are from Clovis, Calif. and had been serving since July 2019.

Their family shared the following statement:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our father, husband, grandfather, brother, and uncle. We find comfort that he passed while doing what he loved — serving the Lord in a place dear to his heart amongst a people he loved, with his lifelong sweetheart by his side. Our family has been overwhelmed with the public and private outpouring of the positive impact he has left on so many people. Although his time in Naga was short, he felt a deep love and appreciation for the missionaries. His love for family, music, the outdoors, and our Savior Jesus Christ will never be forgotten. We await the day of our joyful reunion.

