PALMYRA, New York (ABC4) – A man has been arrested on Thursday in connection to shots fired near the LDS Hill Cumorah Visitor’s Center in New York.

New York State Police have identified the suspect as Michael R. Bushart, 23, from Fairport New York.

Bushart has been arrested on charges of reckless endangerment, a first-degree felony charge.

Police say the shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday night after reports of an apartment window being struck by a bullet inside the Hill Cumorah complex.

Multiple agencies responded to the incident. No injuries were reported by police at the time.

While investigating, police say Bushart was target shooting while on farmland located west of Hill Cumorah. After obtaining a search warrant, authorities say “a number of long guns were seized.”

Police say Bushart was arraigned on Thursday morning and released on pretrial supervision. Authorities say the case is still being actively investigated at this time.

A spokesperson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, released the following statement regarding the shooting on Wednesday saying:

“This afternoon, several shots were fired at or near the Hill Cumorah Visitors’ Center in Palmyra, New York. Gratefully, no injuries have been reported. At this hour, there is little information available. Inquiries about details should be directed to local law enforcement.”

The visitor’s center holds significance to members of the LDS faith as, “The place where Joseph Smith met annually with the angel Moroni from 1823 to 1827. On September 22, 1827, the angel allowed Joseph to obtain the golden plates from which the Book of Mormon would be translated.”