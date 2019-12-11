Locations announced for Orem and Taylorsville temples

OREM and TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released the location of three temples that were previously announced in October.

The three temples will be located in McAllen, Texas and Orem and Taylorsville, Utah.

The Orem Utah Temple, a three-story building with roughly 70,000 square feet and a center spire will be located on 16-acres at approximately 1471 South Geneva Road.

A 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse will also be built.

The Taylorsville Utah Temple will be built on a 7.5-acre site at 2603 West 4700 South. Those plans call for a three-story temple which is 70,000 square feet with a center spire. An existing meetinghouse on that site will be removed and will not be replaced.

The McAllen Texas Temple will be built on a 10.6-acre site located on the northwest corner of 2nd Street and Trenton Road in McAllen. Plans call for a single-story temple of approximately 25,000 square feet with a center spire. An adjacent meetinghouse of just over 17,000 square feet will also be built on the site.

For more information and for downloadable maps, click here: https://newsroom.churchofjesuschrist.org/article/temple-site-locations-texas-utah

