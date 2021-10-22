Location of future Ephraim Temple revealed by the Church

SALT LAKE CITY, UNITED STATES: A statue of Brigham Young, second president of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints stands in the center of Salt Lake City with the Mormon Temple spires in the background 19 July 2001. Salt Lake City will be the host of the 2002 Winter Olympics. AFP Photo/George FREY (Photo credit should read GEORGE FREY/AFP via Getty Images)

EPHRAIM, Utah (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of the future Ephraim Temple. The new temple was announced in May as the 27th in Utah.

Church leadership says the Ephraim Temple will be constructed on a 9.16-acre site at the intersection of 200 North and 400 East in Ephraim. Current plans call for a three-story temple of about 39,000 square feet. Detailed design plans for these temples are still being developed.

Below is a map showing the location of the future temple.

Map showing future site of Ephraim Utah Temple (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

According to a release from the Church, interior and exterior renderings for the temple will be made public later. Groundbreaking dates have also not been set. When President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced construction in May, he noted the temple will be an important addition for the Church’s growing membership in the area — including students at Snow College.

The Ephraim Temple brings the state’s total temple count to 27 – 14 in operation, seven under construction, three under renovation, and three announced. The new temple is expected to serve more than 31,000 Latter-day Saints.

Temples, according to Church leadership, differ from meetinghouses or chapels where members meet for Sunday worship services. Temples are considered a “house of the Lord” where Jesus Christ’s teaching are reaffirmed through sacred ceremonies such as marriages and proxy baptisms.