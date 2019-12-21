Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints explain how tithings and donations are used

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are explaining how the Church uses the tithes and donations from its members.

The explanation comes after serious allegations were made this week that the Church misused billions of dollars in tithes.

“In light of recent media stories that have misrepresented the Church’s approach, the Church provides the following summary,” a statement from Church officials said.

The statement pointed out several areas the Church gives to including contributions to global organizations like the Red Cross and other humanitarian efforts.

Missionary programs, education programs (like Seminary) and the building of meetinghouses and temples were also mentioned.

“The sacred funds donated by members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are an expression of faith, devotion and obedience to the biblical law of tithing and a desire to build Christ’s Church through living the two great commandments to love God and neighbor,” the statement read.

A video was included entitled “The Six Main Ways the Church of Jesus Christ Uses Its Finances”.

Some of the biggest accusations against the church were for stock piling and misusing $100 billion of tithing money.

Read the full statement here.

