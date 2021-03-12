LDS leader says family donation to Biden was ‘oversight’

FILE – Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a top leader with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, speaks during a news conference on Feb. 7, 2017, in Salt Lake City. Uchtdorf said Friday, March 12, 2021, political donations made in his name to several Democratic candidates last year including President Joe Biden that violate the faith’s political neutrality rules were done by his family. Uchtdorf is a member of a top governing body called the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, which sits below the first presidency and helps set church policy and oversees the faith’s business interests. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A top leader with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says political donations made in his name to several Democratic candidates including President Joe Biden, that violate the faith’s political neutrality rules were done by his family.

Dieter Uchtdorf said in a statement provided by church officials Friday that he knows church rules and regrets the “oversight” of contributions from an online family account. Church rules say full-time church leaders and their spouses should not give political donations.

The fact that Uchtdorf’s family donated to Democratic candidates is somewhat surprising because most members of the faith known widely as the Mormon church lean Republican.