LDS Church President Russell M. Nelson announces 20 new temples to be constructed around the world

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – During the Sunday session of the 191st Annual General Conference of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, President Russell M. Nelson announced plans to build temples in 20 new temples throughout the world.

The temples will be constructed in the following locations:

Oslo, Norway

Brussels, Belgium

Vienna, Austria

Kumasi, Ghana

Beira, Mozambique

Cape Town, South Africa

Singapore, Republic of Singapore

Belo Horizonte, Brazil

Cali, Colombia

Querétaro, México

Torreón, México

Helena, Montana

Casper, Wyoming

Grand Junction, Colorado

Farmington, New Mexico

Burley, Idaho

Eugene, Oregon

Elko, Nevada

Yorba Linda, California

Smithfield, Utah

This is the second-highest number of temples announced at one time in the history of the Church.

During the April 1998 general conference, former Church President Gordon B. Hinckley (1910–2008) announced plans to construct as many as 32 new temples, though he did not list specific locations, church officials state.

Church officials say President Nelson’s announcement Sunday of 20 new temples and their locations is unique not simply because of the historic number with specific locations. The prophet has now announced 69 new temples in the three years he has served as president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The Church of Jesus Christ now has 251 temples announced, under construction or operating, according to church officials.