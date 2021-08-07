LDS Church leaders break ground for new temple in Brazil

Latter-day Saints and local government representatives from Salvador including the city’s mayor, Bruno Reis (fourth from left), participate in the groundbreaking of the Salvador Brazil Temple on Saturday, August 7, 2021. (Courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

SALVADOR, Brazil (ABC4) – Member and leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints came together to celebrate the beginning of construction of a new temple in Brazil.

Ground was broken on the site of the Salvador Brazil Temple, which was announced by Church President Russell M. Nelson during the October 2018 General Conference.

The ceremony was led by Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, President of the Brazil Area with a small number of invited guests in attendance.

An artist’s rendering of the Salvador Brazil Temple. (Courtesy of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

This will be the 11th LDS temple in Brazil with two more under construction in Belem and Brasilia and two additional temples recently announced to be located in Belo Horizonte and Sao Paulo.

A press release from the Church, which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, explains that “temples of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints differ from meetinghouses or chapels where members meet for Sunday worship services. Each temple is considered a “house of the Lord” where Jesus Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through baptism and other ordinances that unite families for eternity.”