UTAH (ABC4) – As of Feb. 25, The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints weighed in on the Ukraine-Russia crisis.

The announcement came after the Church’s decision to relocate current missionaries in Ukraine, temporarily, due to “ongoing uncertainty” in the country.

The statement emphasized The Church’s heartbreak and deep concern regarding the armed conflict taking place overseas, reading, “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has members in each of the affected areas and throughout the world. Our minds and hearts have been turned toward them and all our brothers and sisters.”

The First Presidency went on to disclose the religious group’s continual prayers for peace, encouraging others to seek harmony through Jesus Christ.

The Church leader closed his statement by addressing his hope for international reconciliation, writing, “We plead with world leaders to seek for such resolutions and peace.”