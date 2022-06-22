SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced it will be committing to a reduction in water use.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the church says, “We all play a part in preserving the critical resources needed to sustain life — especially water — and we invite others to join us in reducing water use wherever possible.”

Members of the church live in different environmental circumstances throughout the world, some in wet regions experiencing flooding and some suffering serious drought.

The church says they have a responsibility to care for and “gratefully use what God has given,” to avoid wasting resources and “wisely use the bounty of the earth” to care for one another.

As the west coast of the U.S. continues experiencing major drought, the church says they are working to reduce water use in all buildings and facilities, including exterior landscaping.

They have installed “water-wise irrigation systems and low-flow plumbing systems” in buildings constructed since the early 2000s and continues to retrofit older systems.

Water conservation efforts include “the expansion of smart controllers, hydrometers, rain sensors, drip irrigation and use of secondary or reclaimed water.”

The church states that the watering of lawns and landscapes at temples, meetinghouses and other buildings is being reduced, and in some cases, the landscape will be permitted to brown and become dormant.

Additionally, “planning is underway” to identify landscape changes that will permanently reduce water use. These include more native plants, low-utility lawns and water management practices.