LDS Business College announces they will officially be renamed ‘Ensign College’

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – LDS Business College will officially be renamed Ensign College on Tuesday, September 1, 2020.

According to school officials, the announcement to change the college’s name was made back in February.

“LDS Business College has always been ‘a unique and treasured part of the Church Educational System,’” Elder Paul V. Johnson, Church Educational System Commissioner said. “The changes announced…do not change the nature of the institution. They build upon the college’s deep commitment to students and position it to better bless their lives in new and meaningful ways. [Ensign College] offers its students much more than programs in business and this name change will be a catalyst for re-introducing the College and all that it offers.”

School officials say the term “ensign” has scriptural and historical significance. President Bruce C. Kusch said, “An ensign is defined as a banner, a standard, or a symbol.”

In addition to the name change, Ensign College will begin to offer a limited number of Bachelor of Applied Science degrees beginning fall 2021.

Classes for fall 2020 begin September 14.