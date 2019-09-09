Latter-day Saints President Nelson turns 95

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thousands of people gathered at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Conference center Friday evening for the Church’s prophet, President Russell M. Nelson’s 95th Birthday Celebration.

President Nelson was born September 9, 1924, in Salt Lake City. The former heart surgeon was called to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in April 1984.

In January of 2018, President Nelson became the Church’s 17th prophet.

The celebration highlighted the life and accomplishments in President Nelson’s professional, personal and religious capacities.

The hour and a half long program featured Latter-day Saint performing artists Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four, GENTRI, The Bonner Family, Nathan Pacheco, and Donny Osmond, and of course, The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square.

Along with the celebrations performances, there were short videos focused on how President Nelson's life shaped him to be the Church's Prophet.













Celebration attendees shared with me their excitement for President Nelson’s birthday, they all expressed feelings about the 95-year-old leader inspiring church saints of all ages.

Celebration attendees all had their own reasons for gathering at the conference center.

Church saints believe President Nelson is a modern-day prophet called by God to lead the Church on Earth.

ABC4 talked to those waiting in line to get in to learn why they chose to attend the celebration.

“I’m just excited because knowing that were celebrating a prophets birthday I just think that that in itself is a miracle today we do have a prophet so I’m just excited about that,” says Claire, a celebration attendee.

During the celebration, all those in the conference center were able to with President Nelson Happy Birthday by singing to him.

