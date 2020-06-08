Latter-day Saints President Nelson, NAACP leaders join together calling for racial harmony in America

Utah (ABC4 News) – President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and leaders of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, NAACP, released a joint article Monday.

The article calls on all Americans to embrace Jesus Christ’s simple but challenging model that can lead to racial peace and harmony.

“Unitedly we declare that the answers to racism, prejudice, discrimination and hate will not come from government or law enforcement alone,” they write.

President Russell M. Nelson, Derrick Johnson, NAACP president and CEO, Leon Russell, NAACP chairman of the board, and the Rev. Amos C. Brown, NAACP chairman emeritus of religious affairs all worked together to release the article.

“Arm in arm and shoulder to shoulder, may we strive to lift our brothers and sisters everywhere, in every way we can,” they say.

See the entire article here: Locking arms for racial harmony in America