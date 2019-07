LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the location of the Layton Utah Temple.

The temple will be located at the corner of Oak Hills Drive and Rosewood Lane on an 11.8-acre lot, Church spokesperson Daniel Woodruff stated.

Church President Russel M. Nelson announced the temple in April 2018.

Woodruff stated plans call for a three-story temple of approximately 87,000 square feet.

