Latter-day Saints’ Oakland California Temple re-dedicated

Oakland, CA (ABC4 News)- The Oakland California Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has been re-dedicated under the direction of President Dallin H. Oaks.

More than 123,000 people were able to see inside the 55-year-old temple throughout most of may during a public open house and learn why the church builds temples.

This temple is the 13th one to undergo renovation.

There are currently 209 temples operation, announced, under construction or being renovated throughout the world.

