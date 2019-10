The spires of the historic Salt Lake Temple are shown here during the 186th Annual General Conference of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on April 2, 2016 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by George Frey/Getty Images)

A missionary with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints died Monday.

Church officials say Elder Hermann Keredjim Mwanken, 21 had been serving in the Democratic Republic of the Congo Mbuji-Mayi Mission since November 2017.

He died after a brief illness, officials said.

Mwanken is from Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo.

