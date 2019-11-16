Latter-day Saints leaders release new missionary handbook

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints now have an updated handbook.

It’s called “Missionary Standards for Disciples of Jesus Christ”. Church leaders made the announcement Friday.

The missionary handbook hasn’t been updated since 2010.

New additions to the handbook include an enhanced section on missionary safety. Church officials say throughout the handbook, missionaries are directed to a series of videos recently released by the Church that cover specific safety topics.

“We love our missionaries and greatly desire their physical, spiritual and emotional well-being and safety,” said Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, a member of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles and chairman of the Missionary Executive Council. “These standards will help protect and guide them as they seek to serve our Savior Jesus Christ.”

The handbook also provides guidelines for missionaries to become more culturally aware and sensitive and suggests ways to manage stress and health challenges.

