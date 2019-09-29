Latter-day Saints introduced to new program focused on personal growth

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints worldwide were introduced to the church’s new program on Sunday, focusing on personal growth for children and youth.

According to the church, the program will focus specifically on spiritual, physical, social and intellectual growth.

The church’s president Russell M. Nelson says the program is part of an effort to “[s]trengthen the rising generation’s faith in Jesus Christ, and help children, youth and their families progress along the covenant path as they meet life’s challenges.”

The new program will be implemented on Jan. 1, 2020. For more information, click here.