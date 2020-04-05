Latter-day Saints’ 190th general conference Sunday session highlights

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) -- During the Sunday morning session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, president and prophet Russell M. Nelson announced a proclamation in honor of the 200th anniversary of Joseph Smith's First Vision.

The proclamation is titled, "The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: a Bicentennial Proclamation to the World", and outlines core Latter-day Saint beliefs.