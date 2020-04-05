Latter-day Saints’ 190th general conference Sunday session highlights

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The 190th session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, with sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and a special session Saturday at 6 p.m. Live updates and highlights of talks to be published here.
Sunday, April 5, morning session highlights:
- Russell M. Nelson, church president
- Nelson says today’s people have a front row seat to what the prophet Nephi saw in vision.
- Nelson asks, “What does it mean to you the gospel of Jesus Christ is Restored to the earth?” He answers, “Families can be sealed together forever….access to the power of God to help you.”
- Nelson says God speaks “Simply, quietly and with such plainness.”
- Nelson says God gives people the pattern for success if they “hear him.”
- Nelson asks members to worship in temple when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.
- Invites members to increase family history work while temples are closed.
- Increase spiritual capacity to increase personal revelation and how to move ahead in life, how to deal with crisis.
- Create monument not of granite or stone, but of words. Words of solemn proclamation, “etched in the fleshy-tables of our hearts.”
- Nelson announces new proclamation: “The Restoration of the Fulness of the Gospel of Jesus Christ: a Bicentennial Proclamation to the World.”
- It’s been translated into 12 languages.
- David A. Bednar, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
- Bednar speaks of ways members of the Church can learn about the covenants, ordinances, and blessings available within temples:
- Melchizedek Priesthood is necessary for sealings and to “prepare the world for the Savior’s second coming and initiated a greatly increased and worldwide interest of family history research.”
- Covenants received and the ordinances performed in temples are essential to the sanctifying of hearts and for the ultimate exaltation of God’s sons and daughters.
- The Lord works from the inside out, the world works from the outside in; temple attendance helps members grow closer to Christ and learn of Him.
- The coming forth of temples throughout the world; temples allow for members to make and keep covenants with God.
- Jeffrey R. Holland, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
- Holland shares he and his wife’s experience of taking on President Nelson’s challenge to come to understand the Restoration. Holland says in six months’ time, he’s spent time looking back at 200 years of God’s goodness to the world.
- He says looking forward, “We still have hopes that have not yet been fulfilled,” as he acknowledges the “all hands-on deck war with COVID-19.”
- Holland speaks of hope in difficult situations by saying, “Because of the Restoration reaffirmed the foundational truth that God does work in this world, we can hope, we should hope, even when facing the most insurmountable odds.”
- Holland testifies to members that, “The future is going to be as miracle-filled and bountifully blessed as the past has been.” He continues to say, “We have every reason to hope for blessings even greater than those we have already received.”
- Bonnie H. Cordon, Young Women general president
- Cordon speakers to members about “The Lord’s invitation to let our light so shine.” She continues to say, “It’s not about randomly waving a beam of light and making the world generally brighter. It is about focusing our light so others may see the way to Christ.”
- Cordon says members “have enough light to share right now” and encourages people to help someone else draw closer to Christ.
- She encourages people to ask the question: “Who needs the light you have to find the path they need but cannot see?”
- Cordon invites members to “follow the example of Jesus Christ and be compassionately aware of those around us.”
- Ronald A. Rasband, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
- Rasband speaks to members about prophets of old prophesying of latter-days and the things which are becoming a reality.
- He encourages members to prepare their hearts and minds for the coming of the Savior.