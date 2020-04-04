Latter-day Saints’ 190th general conference highlights

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The 190th session of general conference for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is Saturday, April 4, and Sunday, April 5, with sessions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., and a special session Saturday at 6 p.m. Live updates and highlights of talks to be published here.
Saturday, April 4, morning session highlights:
- James R. Rasband, Quorum of the Seventy
- Rasband focuses on the Book of Mormon and its teachings.
- Rasband explains that “Not only does the Savior heal and restore those who sin in ignorance but also, for those who sin against the light, the Savior offers healing on the condition of repentance and faith in Him.”
- Rasband speaks of repentance and following the Savior’s example and the peace the Book of Mormon can bring.
- M. Russell Ballard, Quorum of the Twelve Apostles
- Ballard explains the history and life of the Church’s first prophet, Joseph Smith, and his brother, Hyrum Smith.
- As the Church celebrates 200 years of Joseph Smith’s First Vision, Ballard tells members he “often wondered why Joseph and Hyrum and their families had to suffer so much.” Ballard continues to say, “It may be that they came to know God through their suffering in ways that could not have happened without it.”
- Ballard asks members to “consider what offering you will present to the Lord in righteousness in the coming days.”
- Russell M. Nelson, president
- Nelson says April conference will be “memorable and unforgettable”; unique experiences ahead in sessions.
- Conclusion of Sunday morning session will include a worldwide Solemn Assembly with Hosanna Shout.
- He says this year will be extraordinary as people focus intently on the Savior and His restored gospel.
