Latter-day Saints’ 190th general conference highlights

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) - The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent an update about the construction work at the Salt Lake Temple.

According to a press release sent by Church spokesman Daniel Woodruff "Workers at the Salt Lake Temple project site are installing a crane on the temple's south side to begin removal of the the stones that were displaced during the recent earthquake in Salt Lake City. Workers will then remove additional stones from the east and west sides of the temple for preservation during the project."