Latter-day Saint women gather for general women’s conference

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Latter-day Saint women and men from around the world gathered virtually on Friday, for the BYU Women’s Conference.

Speakers shared uplifting messages on the gospel of Jesus Christ. The all-digital event is co-sponsored by the Relief Society, the women’s organization of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The theme for this year’s virtual event is “Gather All Safely in Christ.” The general session of the women’s conference was streamed live Friday morning in three languages: English, Portuguese, and Spanish, according to Church officials.

Church officials say the annual event normally attracts thousands of guests to the Brigham Young University (BYU) campus in Provo, in early May, but the COVID-19 pandemic prompted organizers to adjust the schedule.

“We can gather virtually across various time zones and geographic locations,” said Sandra Rogers, chair of this year’s conference, in the opening session. “We share our faith, hope, and charity with you and add our prayers to the many that are being offered to stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic. You and your families are in our hearts.”





Courtesy: The Church Of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints















Rogers added, “I believe the Lord sees our care and will give us strength as we climb this 2020 version of a pioneer rocky ridge.”

Leaders of the Church answered questions submitted by women from all over the world in a prerecorded “Sister to Sister” conversation. The panel included Sister Reyna I. Aburto, second counselor in the Relief Society general presidency; Sister Becky Craven, second counselor in the Young Women general presidency; and Sister Lisa L. Harkness, first counselor in the Primary general presidency. Sister Tracy Browning of the Relief Society general board moderated the discussion.

The general session is available on the Church’s YouTube channel, the BYU Women’s Conference website and various social media channels.

LATEST NEWS STORIES: