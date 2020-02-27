Latter-day Saint leaders ask members outside US not to travel to Utah for general conference

The sun rises on the temple of the LDS Church on the first day of General Conference in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. (Francisco Kjolseth/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Leaders with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints are asking that members outside of the United States not travel to Utah for April’s general conference.

In addition, church officials are postponing the leadership sessions for General Authorities, Area Seventies, and General Officers, amid growing global health concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

In a statement issued Thursday by the church, it has postponed the leadership sessions until October 1–2 of this year, excusing General Authorities serving outside of the United States and all Area Seventies from attending general conference.

“Out of an abundance of caution and with deep concern for global health considerations, as well as sympathy for all who have been or may be affected by the COVID-19 virus, we are postponing leadership meetings associated with the upcoming general conference,” the First Presidency said in a prepared statement. “We wish to be good global citizens and do what we can to limit the spread of this disease. We also want to relieve concerns of our leaders, members, and their families related to the uncertainties of travel at this time.”

Leaders said the postponement applies only to pre-conference leadership meetings and current plans call for the general sessions of the April 2020 conference will be held as previously announced.

“We are grateful that all members who do not travel to Salt Lake City will be able to view the proceedings of April general conference through technology,” the First Presidency stated. “With great compassion, we pray for all whose lives have been affected by this illness.”

