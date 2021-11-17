Idaho sheriff accused of threatening Church of Jesus Christ group

BLACKFOOT, Ida. (ABC4) – An Idaho county sheriff is under investigation after allegedly threatening a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Young Women’s group in early November.

According to East Idaho News, Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland has now taken a leave of absence amid the investigation by the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.

The group and their adult leader were said to have been leaving Thanksgiving thank-you notes at the homes of members in their congregation one night and went to leave a note at Rowland’s home. Sources tell East Idaho News that shortly after the girls left the note, Rowland came out of his home with a gun.

Rowland allegedly went over to the car with the girls and their leader while yelling and pulled the woman out of the car, making additional threats. According to East Idaho News, the group was able to drive away and call 911.

Rowland has been sheriff of Bingham County since 2012 and was re-elected last year for his third term. Charges have not yet been filed against Rowland, East Idaho News reports.