Groundbreaking for Taylorsville Temple held Saturday morning

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints held a groundbreaking ceremony for the Taylorsville, Utah Temple Saturday morning.

The temple was announced in October 2019 by Church President Russell M. Nelson.

The Taylorsville Utah Temple, located at 2603 West 4700 South, is being built on a 7.5-acre site and will be a three-story building with approximately 70,000 square feet, with a center spire.

Tentative exterior renderings were released in August, showing the planned designs of the new temple.

Rendering of Taylorsville, Utah Temple

Another temple has been planned in St. George. The groundbreaking for the Red Cliffs, Utah Temple is scheduled to be held in November.

The Red Cliffs Utah Temple will be built on a 14-acre site located northeast of 3000 East 1580 South in St. George. The temple will be a three-story building of approximately 90,000 square feet.

There are more than 2.1 million Latter-day Saints in Utah, an amount just under two-thirds of the state’s population of over 3.2 million residents.

According to the church, each temple is considered a “house of the Lord” where Jesus Christ’s teachings are reaffirmed through baptism and other ordinances that unite families for eternity. In the temple, Church members learn more about the purpose of life and make covenants to follow Jesus Christ and serve their fellow man.

