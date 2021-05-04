Groundbreaking date for the Salvador Brazil Temple announced

Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

SALVADOR, Brazil (ABC4) – The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has announced the Salvador Brazil Temple groundbreaking will be held in August 2021.

Elder Adilson de Paula Parrella, Brazil Area President, will preside over the event.

Due to the current guidelines surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at the site will be by invitation only.

According to Church officials, Brazil is home to over 1.4 million Latter-day Saints members who are spread throughout more than 2,100 congregations.

There are 13 temples in Brazil either announced, under construction, or in use.

Dedicated temples in use include temples located in Campinas, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Manaus, Porto Alegre, Recife and São Paulo.

A temple has also been completed and is preparing to be dedicated in Rio de Janeiro, Church officials add.

There are temples under construction in Belém and Brasília, and temples announced for Belo Horizonte and São Paulo East.

