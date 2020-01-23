Groundbreaking date announced for Layton Temple

LAYTON, Utah (ABC4 News)- Officials with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced the groundbreaking date for the new temple in Layton.

The groundbreaking will be Saturday, May 30, but only those who receive an invitation will be allowed to attend.

Others can watch the service at their stake centers in the temple district.

The temple was first announced in April 2018 by President Nelson. It will be built at the corner of Oak Hills Drive and Rosewood Lane.

Plans call for a three-story temple of more than 87,000 square feet.

In addition to Layton, other announced temples will be in Orem, Saratoga Springs, Taylorsville, Tooele Valley and Washington County.

For more on these temples and other groundbreaking services, click here.

Other stories in our Religion category: