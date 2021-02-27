‘Go back to the Future’, LDS missionaries now encouraged to be more technologically engaged even after COVID-19 restrictions lift

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Church leaders are embracing advanced technology to help bridge the gap between generations and further teach about their savior in more creative ways.

In a new devotional now available for missionaries, an Apostle and his wife encourage these young ambassadors of faith to use technology to help more people know about Jesus Christ.

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints pled with the faith’s 54,000 missionaries to use the pandemic as a prompt to discover more creative ways to help people learn about the Savior of the world. This is a message he has shared several times in the past year (see, for example, here and here).

“Don’t neglect proven principles and practices from before the pandemic,” he shares from a recording studio on Temple Square, “but learn, add and adapt technological advances that the Lord has provided to accomplish his work in your time and in your season.” When pandemic restrictions are lifted, “don’t just go back to the old ways. Go back to the future,” he adds. “Move forward and upward as you apply what you have learned during the pandemic.” He says this is essential because “the gospel of Jesus Christ is a universal gospel” and the Church is a global organization that “works and serves in a globally connected online world.”

Elder Uchtdorf’s wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, says missionaries should “use the wonders of modern technology to find and teach the gospel with creativity and guided by the spirit. Use them wisely, counsel together, be grateful, let the Spirit guide you in everything you do. You are amazing! The Lord is with you.”

“Future generations will remember you as those who served during the great pandemic,” Elder Uchtdorf added, “the ones who learned to use technology and social media in new and effective ways to proclaim the gospel to every nation and language, and in any circumstance.”