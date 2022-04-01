UTAH (ABC4) – General conferences of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints take place every six months. The April 2022 conference will be this weekend on April 2-3.

A general conference leadership session was held on Thursday and 45 new Area Seventies from 23 different countries were announced.

Due to construction on and around Temple Square, seating at the conference will be limited to 10,000 people per session.

Those who come to the conference are encouraged to use public transit. The Church and the Utah Transit Authority will provide free use of public transit for those attending this conference. A conference ticket will serve as your pass for bus and rail systems during the weekend of conference.

The wearing of face masks will be optional for those attending conference.

Elder Ronald A. Rasband of the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles just returned from a visit to Asia, the first time that an apostle has visited the area since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago. He held in-person meetings with Church members and missionaries in New Delhi, India and Singapore. Virtual meetings were held with Latter-day Saints in other parts of India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Cambodia, Taichung and Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Any new announcements will be updated here.