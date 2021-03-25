First Presidency gives update on Manti Temple murals

MANTI, Utah (ABC4) – Nearly two weeks after the First Presidency of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced significant changes to the Salt Lake City and Manti temples as renovations continue.

Among the changes where the removal of the of the murals in both temples.

“As we make these significant changes for the future, many historic elements are being impacted,” the Church says. “For example, the addition of new instruction rooms, a new method of presentation, seismic strengthening, and changes to meet accessibility requirements meant that the murals in the temple would need to be moved and/or repainted. It was impossible to know whether the murals could be preserved during such a move. They were originally painted directly on lath and plaster walls, which had been repaired and repainted many times because of water damage and other deterioration. Further, the change to a film presentation meant that the rooms would be reconfigured. For all these reasons, the murals were carefully photographed and documented before removal, and some of the original portions are being preserved in the Church’s archives. Many other historic features of the building have also been photographed, documented, replicated and in some cases, architecturally salvaged.”

In a Wednesday update, the Church explains the murals painted by Minerva Teichert in the Manti Temple were originally painted on canvas, which was then adhered to the plaster walls.

“The Church’s intent is to separate the canvas or portions of the canvas from the plaster and preserve the murals for future restoration and display in a public setting. We are seeking the advice of international experts in the field of art preservation during this process,” the Church explains.

The Church explains that, with both temples, there is a desire to ensure the learning and experience are similar for all who come to the temple from anywhere.

“The historic pioneer-era temples have been a blessing to the Latter-day Saints for more than 140 years, and we know that with the updates and renovations now announced or underway they will continue to serve their sacred purpose for generations to come,” the Church says.