FBI investigating crash that killed two missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

FARMINGTON, N.M. (ABC4) – Federal authorities are now investigating a New Mexico crash that killed two missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and seriously injured another.

A spokesperson with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints says the two young missionaries were serving in the New Mexico Farmington Mission.

Following the head-on collision Thursday afternoon, 20-year-old Elder Michael Austin Davis of Corinne, Utah, and 20-year-old Elder Tyson Gene Haycock of Miles City, Montana, both passed away due to injuries they sustained.

Elder Haycock’s missionary service had just begun a few weeks ago in June while Elder Davis has been serving since August 2019.

A third missionary, a 19-year-old from Idaho, was seriously injured in the crash.

ABC4 affiliate KRQE reports the FBI is investigating the crash, which happened on the Navajo Nation.

The FBI has not yet released any details about the crash.

Earlier this month, the Church announced the passing of President José Maria Batalla of the Bolivia Cochabamba Mission. He had been battling COVID-19 for nearly two months when he suffered cardiac arrest.

In May of this year, two missionaries – 18-year-old Elder Luke Masakazu Carter of Springville and 20-year-old Elder Eli Jon Fowler of Pueblo West, Colorado – were killed in a Texas crash. Weeks earlier, 21-year-old Elder Fernando Antonio Ramos Garcia of Juayua, El Salvador, died after drowning in a river.

In January, 19-year-old Elder Jake Smith of Lehi passed away after a car crash in Arkansas. Three other missionaries were injured. Another missionary, 20-year-old Elder Samuel Joseph Iseh, Jr. of Port Harcourt, Nigeria, passed away after experiencing a sudden health episode.