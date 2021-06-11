Church to bring back Strength of Youth Conferences in 2022

FILE – In this April 18, 2019, file photo, the Salt Lake Temple in Salt Lake City is viewed. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has asked all its members in Utah to wear face coverings when in public, a request that comes as confirmed coronavirus infections in the state increase. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)

(ABC4) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is bringing back For The Strength of Youth (FSY) conferences, Church officials announced Friday afternoon.

Beginning in the summers of 2022 and 2023, the Church has permitted teens in the United States and Canada to once again attend the beloved youth camps from the year they turn 14 to the year they turn 18.

This announcement comes after FSY conferences were postponed over the past two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local congregations in the U.S. and Canada will be able to participate as assigned, or every other year, once the conferences resume, according to the Church.

For areas outside of the U.S. and Canada, Church officials say FSY conferences will continue to be held under the direction of the Area Presidency.

FSY conferences have been a popular summer event for LDS youth for many years. Modeled after Brigham Young University’s Especially For Youth (EFY) conferences, FSY camps serve as an opportunity for teens to strengthen their faith through a series of activities, devotionals, and classes, Church officials say.

Although FSY camps don’t resume until next year, the Church reassures that there are plenty of other youth camps for teens this summer that have been organized by local congregations.

For more information on FSY conferences, click here.