Church selects alternate site, new name for Tooele Valley Temple

TOOELE, Utah (ABC4) – An alternate site and a new name have been selected for the Tooele Valley Temple.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints made the announcement Tuesday, saying the decision comes “after considering current circumstances and opportunities.”

Previously known as the Tooele Valley Utah Temple, the new temple will be renamed the Deseret Peak Utah Temple.

Instead of being constructed northwest of the intersection of Erda Way and Highway 36 in Erda, the temple will be located west of the intersection of 2400 North 400 West in Tooele.

The exterior and interior designs, seen below, will remain the same as depicted in previously released renderings.

The Church says the three-story temple will be about 70,000 square feet. A new 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse will also be built on the site.

According to The Church, project leaders will immediately begin working with city officials on plans for the temple.

There is no word yet on if these changes affect The Church’s plans for a residential community to be built around the temple.

In late December, The Church announced the location of the Lindon Utah Temple.