UTAH (ABC4) – Historic sites for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have now been reopened across the country.

Church officials say all historic sites are fully open to the public and have returned to normal operations.

All sites were previously shuttered in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A phased reopening has been in place since May 2021.

Earlier this month, Church officials announced that local leaders are now being tasked with determining whether masks should be during meetings and activities.

April‘s General Conference will still be conducted virtually, although Church officials site the ongoing Salt Lake Temple renovations as the reason.

More information about Utah’s historic sites can be found here.